Vietnam logs 80 fresh Covid cases

The new cases, which were all community infections, included 55 reported in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 23 in the northern Bac Ninh province, and one each in the northern Hai Duong province and the central Thanh Hoa province, Xinhua reported.

Hanoi, May 26 (IANS) Vietnam has reported 80 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 5,931, the health ministry said.

All of them were contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, a total of 2,794 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus epidemic, and around 164,200 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Wednesday morning, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 4,442 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,872 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the health ministry added.

