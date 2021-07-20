Vietnam reports 4,195 new Covid-19 cases, 58,025 in total

Hanoi, July 20 (IANS) Vietnam reported 4,195 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 4,175 locally transmitted and 20 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally in the country to 58,025 with 334 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 3,074 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 503 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 154 in the southern Dong Nai province, the Xinhua news agency reported.