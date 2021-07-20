Vietnam reports 4,195 new Covid-19 cases, 58,025 in total

Hanoi, July 20 (IANS) Vietnam reported 4,195 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, including 4,175 locally transmitted and 20 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the total tally in the country to 58,025 with 334 deaths, the ministry said.
Among the community cases, 3,074 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 503 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 154 in the southern Dong Nai province, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Nationwide, as many as 11,047 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 380 from Sunday.
Nearly 4.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered for priority groups as of Monday, according to the ministry.
As of Monday, Vietnam has registered a total of 55,946 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 54,376 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.
--IANS
int/rs