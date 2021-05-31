Vietnam to suspend incoming international flights to Hanoi due to COVID-19 surge

Hanoi [Vietnam], May 31 (ANI): Vietnam is set to suspend international flights to Hanoi airport from June 1 onwards amid the recent surge in the country's coronavirus cases.



Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi will stop welcoming passengers from abroad from June 1, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported, adding that the suspension will last until June 7.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) also decided to extend the suspension at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City till June 14 instead of June 4, as announced earlier.

The decision comes in the light of directions given by the country's National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Last week, the CAAV ordered the suspension of foreign arrivals at Tan Son Nhat in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the southern city.

Vietnam has so far reported a total of 5,733 domestic infections.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh today said Ho Chi Minh City needs to draw up plans for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while ramping up efforts to seek vaccine sources.

Binh said apart from priority groups, HCM City should vaccinate workers and those working at industrial parks, as well as employees at State-designated quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, China has tightened security along the southwest border with Vietnam amid its neighbour's fight against the fresh outbreak of the virus, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

More than a 1,000 km border has been closed to foreign visitors on both sides since the pandemic started. (ANI)

