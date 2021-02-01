Vietnamese communist party wraps up 13th National Congress

During the eight-day Congress, delegates reviewed the party building work and the leadership of the 12th CPV Central Committee (CPVCC), before electing new leaders for the 13th term, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hanoi, Feb 1 (IANS) The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) concluded on Monday in Hanoi.

They also reviewed the past 35 years of the country's reform cause, discussed the implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy, among other issues.

Delegates agreed on several goals and tasks for the country's future development phases, including making Vietnam a modern industrialised country with upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed country with high income by 2045, the organisers announced at the Congress' closing session.

In the 2021-2025 period, Vietnam will strive to achieve an annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent, according to the announcement.

All 180 members of the newly-elected 13th CPVCC attended the closing session.

Representing the central committee, CPVCC General Secretary and incumbent President Nguyen Phu Trong sincerely thanked the people who trusted them with the "great responsibility of great honour".

"Never before has the country established its fortune, potential, international position and reputation as it is having today," Trong said, pledging that the CPVCC will unite to continuously improve its leadership capacity, and strive to weather all difficulties to promote "the glorious renovation cause," in order to serve the country and meet the expectations of the party and the Vietnamese people.

In his closing remarks, he said that the congress had been "very successful", completing all items on its working agenda ahead of schedule.

Trong also thanked foreign parties, international organisations and friends for extending their congratulations to the congress, which, he said, demonstrated their friendship and solidarity with the CPV and the Vietnamese people.

On Sunday, the 13th CPVCC convened its first meeting to re-elect Trong as its General Secretary.

The CPVCC Politburo was also elected on Sunday with 18 members, together with the secretariat and the 19-member central inspection commission of the CPVCC.

Nearly 1,600 delegates representing over 5.1 million members of the CPV attended the Congress which commenced from January 25.

