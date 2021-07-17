Vietnamese parliament to elect top state leaders at upcoming session

Hanoi [Vietnam], July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, will gather for its inaugural session from July 20 to 31, focusing on decisions about high-ranking personnel of the state apparatus, an official said Saturday.



Bui Van Cuong, Secretary-General of the NA, made the remarks at a press briefing held here about the agenda of the session.

At the sitting, Vietnamese lawmakers will spend three working days to review and decide on 50 high-ranking positions of the state apparatus, Cuong said.

In particular, the NA will elect the NA Chairperson, the State President, the Prime Minister and the Vice State President among other top positions, and decide on the number of cabinet members as well as approve appointments for those positions.

At the last session of the 14th NA in late March, lawmakers elected Vuong Dinh Hue as the NA Chairman, Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the State President, and Pham Minh Chinh as the Prime Minister, among other personnel decisions.

During the upcoming session, the NA will also review important reports including the country's five-year socio-economic development plan, the five-year financial plan, and medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period.

Compared to a previous plan, the duration of the session will be shortened by five days to ensure utmost safety for participants amid the complicated development of COVID-19 in the country, Cuong said.

On May 23, Vietnam held a general election where 499 deputies to the 15th NA, the country's parliament for the 2021-2026 tenure, were elected. (ANI/Xinhua)

