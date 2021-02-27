Vietnam's Covid cases hit 2,432

All the new cases were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country's largest Covid-19 hotspot. They were all contacts of previously confirmed patients, said the ministry.

Hanoi, Feb 27 (IANS) Vietnam on Saturday reported six new Covid cases, taking the total tally to 2,432, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 1,844 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 64,000 people are being quarantined and monitored, Xinhua reported.

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections hit Vietnam on January 28, with 837 community cases so far confirmed.

Among them, 10 localities including the southern Ho Chi Minh City, the southern Binh Duong province and the northern provinces of Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Quang Ninh and Bac Giang, have gone through over 14 days without any new community infections, according to the ministry.

