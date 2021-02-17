Vietnam's Covid tally reaches 2,329 with 18 new cases

All the new infections were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country's largest Covid-19 hotspot at the moment. They were all in contact with previously confirmed patients and have been placed under quarantine for days.

Hanoi, Feb 17 (IANS) Vietnam reported 18 new Covid cases on Wednesday, which were all locally transmitted infections, taking the total tally to 2,329, the health ministry said.

As many as 1,580 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 145,900 people are being quarantined and monitored, Xinhua reported.

Given the complex development of the coronavirus epidemic in Hai Duong, the health ministry has mobilized more experts and advanced equipment to accelerate the local testing activities.

Meanwhile, around 40 localities across the Southeast Asian country including the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, the southern Ho Chi Minh City and the northern Hai Phong city have allowed students to stay home from schools and attend online classes as a Covid-19 precaution.

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections hit Vietnam on January 28, with 737 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the health ministry.

