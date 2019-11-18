Vigilance cases against 6,817 govt officers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said 6,817 corruption cases against government officials are under various stages of trial in courts.

In a written reply to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator Sudhir Kumar Samal, the Chief Minister said a total of 6,817 officials have been booked by Vigilance for alleged corrupt practices till September 30 this year.

Vigilance cases have been registered against 895 Group-A officers, 798 Group-B officers, 3,535 Group-C officials, 193 Group-D officials and 1,396 other public servants, he added.

The state government has appointed prosecution liaison officers at vigilance courts to expedite the cases. Besides, the superintendents of police of various vigilance divisions are holding regular meetings with special judges of vigilance courts for speedy trials of the cases, said Patnaik. cd/prs