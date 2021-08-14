Vigilance inquiry against Sub-inspectors for manhandling in land dispute case

Sangam Vihar (New Delhi) [India], August 14 (ANI): Two Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of Sangam Vihar Police Station, Ramesh Chand and Ct Chanderjeet have been sent to District Lines for pending a vigilance inquiry against them for allegedly taking the son of a landowner under custody and beating him in the police station on Friday late night.



The dispute is under the dual ownership of the land where one party Rakesh Kumar and another Dinesh Kumar Sharma were claiming their ownership over a plot. The inquiry was conducted by ASI Ramesh Chand where both the parties showed their legal documents to the officer.

From the chain of ownership, it was known apparently that a broker named Mahesh Kumar had sold the plot to two different parties. The broker was later brought to inquiry.



Keeping in mind the apprehension of breach of peace, Kalandra was registered under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against both the parties and was submitted in the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court. The court pointed out the deficiency of statements of all the stakeholders apart from the complaints.

In order to rectify this, ASI Ramesh Chand had called Rakesh Kumar and his son Shivam in Police Station on August 12. On Friday morning, Rakesh Kumar was informed on a PCR call about the detention of his son. Later in the evening, he was further informed that his son was beaten by the police officials. He admitted his son to AIIMS Trauma Center.

On receipt of this call, the Station House Officer (SHO) enquired from ASI Ramesh Chand about the allegations of beating Ramesh Kumar's son. The ASI stated that the boy allegedly misbehaved with ASI Ramesh Chand and was recording their conversation on phone, thus manhandled by police personnel.

Both ASIs Ramesh Chand and Ct. Chanderjeetare have been sent to District Lines pending a vigilance inquiry. (ANI)

