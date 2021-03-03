Vigilance pivotal to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos: Pak Army Chief

"Peace has largely returned to these areas. The hard-earned normalcy will be retained and enhanced through collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and law enforcement agencies," Bajwa said during his interaction with the tribal elders in Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

The statement from the Pakistan Army Chief came amid targeted terror attacks, which have alarmed the security forces on the re-emergence of violence in the restive Waziristan region.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, maintained in a statement that "General Qamar appreciated the tribesmen of their unflinching support and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism".

"We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad," Bajwa said.

Pakistan military has carried out at least 750,000 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) since February 2017, after it launched an anti-terrorist military offensive, Operation Radd-ul-Fassad, with an aim to root out all terrorist foot on ground without any discrimination.

The IBOs carried out in the tribal regions were a coordinated effort of the intelligence agencies, including the ISI, MI, the Intelligence Bureau, along with the police and local law enforcers.

"The IBO helped neutralise many terrorists and their supporters. Pakistan's grand strategy to counter terrorism includes clear, hold, build and transfer," he asserted.

Pakistan has also been fencing its borders with Afghanistan to stop the gaps and openings that are utilised by terrorists to move between the two countries. Pakistan maintains that these gaps allow terrorists to sneak into Pakistan and carry out terror attacks in the bordering regions.

The tribal areas of the country bordering with Afghanistan had been a sanctuary for terrorists in the past, where terror groups were able to hold on to their positions, maintain training camps and even run their operations for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, with Pakistan's offensive, terror elements have been put on the run, making it difficult for them to regroup. But the recent incidents of terror attacks and targeted shootings on women have rang alarm bells among the military ranks, who have increased deployment and vigilance to ensure no terror elements are able to re-emerge in the region.

--IANS

hamza/arm