Vigilance raid: Rs 50 lakh seized from Muslim League leader KM Shaji's residence

The raids at the residences of Shaji at Kozhikode and Kannur commenced at 7 a.m. on April 12 and are still continuing. An FIR has been registered against the MLA following the intervention of the Kozhikode Vigilance court on a petition filed by Advocate MR Ratheesh against Shaji for having gathered wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 12 (IANS) The Kerala vigilance department has seized Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Muslim League leader KM Shaji, MLA, according to information from Vigilance sources.

The petitioner alleged that Shaji's wealth increased by 166 % between 2011 and 2021, the period when Shaji was an MLA. Shaji contested the April 6, 2021 assembly elections from his sitting seat Azhicode against CPM leader MP Sumesh.

A heavy police contingent has been deployed in front of the residence of KM Shaji at Kozhikode where he stays with his family. There are reports that Shaji may be arrested if he is not able to corroborate the source of the money which has been seized from his residence.

Police sources while speaking to IANS said, "The police contingent is deployed owing to the possibility of Muslim League workers reaching the spot and creating a law and order situation."

The Enforcement Directorate had also interrogated Shaji in a case pertaining to his having accepted money to the tune of Rs 25 lakhs for upgrading an aided school in Azhikode constituency.

