Vijay Diwas: Twitterati pay tributes to 1971 war martyrs

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The nation is celebrating Vijay Diwas on Monday to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war. The Indian Armed Forces achieved a decisive victory over the Pakistan Army on December 16, 1971.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tribute to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will remain embossed in golden letters," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, remembered the "indomitable courage" of the Indian Army when it brought the Pakistani forces on its knees, in 1971, that paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India's armed forces. We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation. We will never forget their sacrifice and service," he tweeted. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also paid homage to the martyrs and tweeted, "I join the nation in saluting the soldiers of the country on Vijay Diwas. We bow down to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the war of 1971." A netizen wrote, "On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, remembering the courage of our soldiers and sacrifice made by the martyrs in Indo-Pak war 1971. Bharat Matha ki Jai." "The nation celebrates #VijayDiwas today to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war", a tweeple remarked. "On the occasion of #VijayDiwas sharing details on epic Battle of Basantar, one of the most intense and bloody battles of the 1971 War, lasting for 13 long days, starting on December 4. A battle that had many heroes.", added another. The 13-day war ended with the surrender of at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. The war resulted in the subsequent secession of East Pakistan which emerged as the new nation of Bangladesh. saurav/adr/bg