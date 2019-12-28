Vijay Kumar appointed IGP Kashmir, replaces S.P. Pani

Srinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) K. Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Kumar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, replaces S.P. Pani. Pani had completed his tenure as IGP in February and was given an extension till December.

Pani has been moved to the Armed Wing of the J&K Police as its IG. Pani's tenure saw some very important events like the August 5 revocation of Article 370 and the Pulwama terror attack in February.

New IG Kumar was brought to J&K seven months back from Chhattisgarh where he was IG, CRPF in Chhattisgarh sector. Kumar played a crucial role during many state elections in 2018 for which he was awarded the Election Commission Award by the President.

He received three gallantry medals from the central government for his role in anti-terror operations and also received a gallantry award from the J&K government. He had also handled the Jat agitation in 2016. A post-graduate from JNU, Kumar has served in J&K Police in various capacities in the past. He is the first appointed IG of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. zi/kr