Vijay Rupani, CR Paatil slam Rahul Gandhi's comment on 'Gujarat's traders'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president CR Paatil attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for his comment regarding "Gujarat's traders" at a public meeting in Assam.



Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Sivasagar ahead of the assembly polls, attacked the Central government, saying Assam's tea garden workers have been getting Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat own tea gardens.

Gujarat CM slammed the Congress leader and said Gandhi's words show his and Congress party's hatred towards Gujaratis.

"Rahul Gandhi's words betray his and Congress Party's hatred for Gujaratis. Gujarat will not accept such despicable hate. Each Gujarati will give a befitting reply to the Congress Party," Rupani tweeted.

BJP's Gujarat unit chief Paatil said that the Congress leader has insulted his state, and the party will be "comprehensively" defeated in the upcoming polls.

"Rahul Gandhi's shameful words for Gujaratis show his sick mindset and hate for Gujarat. It is not the first time Congress has insulted Gujarat. In the coming days, the people of Gujarat will comprehensively defeat Congress in the upcoming polls," tweeted Paatil.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders." (ANI)

