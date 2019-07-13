Vijay Rupani meets HP CM, briefs about working of CM Dashboard

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has apprised his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur about the initiative taken by his government to ensure transparent and progressive administration and public delivery system.

According to an official statement, on Friday evening, Rupani met Thakur here and briefed him about the overall working and monitoring system of the CM Dashboard.Thakur was impressed by the monitoring of Sujlam Sufflam Jal Abhiyaan and direct communication with all District Collectors and disbursing officers via video conferencing through CM Dashboard.The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister also appreciated the Digital Gujarat portal and on hand availability of evaluation of works of government departments, their indicators, and database of the implementation of Central schemes in the state on the CM Dashboard.Gujarat Chief Minister informed Thakur about real-time monitoring of public services -- ST bus service, 108 emergency service, etc, -- through this Dashboard and the extension of public service model by the maintenance of street lights in urban areas. (ANI)