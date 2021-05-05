Vijay Sethupathi, activists urge Stalin not to reopen Sterlite plant

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) South Indian movie star Vijay Sethupathi, former Madras High Court judge, Justice D. Hariparanthaman and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University's former Vice Chancellor, V. Vasanthi Devi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin on Wednesday and urged him not to reopen the Sterlite plant in Tuticorin.

The social activists also called upon the DMK leader not to allow expansion of Adani Port, and to scrap the Salem-Chennai Expressway project.

In a representation titled "An Environmental Justice Manifesto for Your Urgent Consideration", the social activists opined that the environmental degradation hurts women, poor, marginalised communities, farmers, and fishermen.

The activists also asked Stalin to strengthen the public consultation and participation in environmental decision-making.

