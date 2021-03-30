Vijayan: Left to make a resounding comeback

Speaking to the media as part of his state-wide campaign trip at Kasargode, he said he is able to sense the mood of the people.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 30 (IANS) With just days left for the Kerala assembly polls on April 6, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Left will win with a resounding victory.

"From the response that we are getting starting from youth to the senior citizens, it's quite obvious that we are going to record an electoral victory which would better our performance in 2016," said Vijayan.

In 2016, for 140 member Kerala Assembly polls, the Left won 91 seats, the Congress-led UDF 47 seats, the BJP-1 and Independent-1.

"In my trips across the state, what I could find is that the venue of our meetings gets filled and it's overflowing and this in itself tells the tale of what April 6 is going to be like. It's like a wave in favour of the Left," added Vijayan.

He said why this has happened is because of the five year governance of the Left, where cutting across sectors like education, health and development of infrastructure like roads, have all taken the state to a new high.

"The Congress-led UDF and the BJP are trying their best to spread canards against the Left governance and partner in arms are a few central agencies. They did their best to thwart development but we were able to go forward and had it not been for the natural calamities and the Covid pandemic, Kerala would have reached a new level," said Vijayan, whose body language clearly emitting strong positives, that he is all set to rewrite electoral history in the state by becoming the first government to retain power.

Vijayan though cautioned the Left supporters that with a few more days left for the polling day, all should be on the watch as the opposition will try to play spoilsport.

--IANS

