Vijayan most fascist, undemocratic CM Kerala has ever seen: Congress MLA

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Targeting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over alleged backdoor appointments in government jobs, Congress MLA PT Thomas said that Pinarayi Vijayan is perhaps the most fascist and undemocratic Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen.



"Pinarayi Vijayan is perhaps the most fascist and most undemocratic Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen. This is a government that has thrown the sentiments of lakhs of young people in the state into the Arabian Sea," PT Thomas said at a rally in Kochi.

Youth Congress conducted a rally and public function named Chalo Youth against LDF government's alleged backdoor appointments in government jobs.

The Congress leader added that Vijayan is the successor of Stalin. He is the only remaining Communist Chief Minister in India.

"Why did Pinarayi Vijayan not speak against the Sangh Parivar? They both are brothers. Narendra Modi is the elder brother while Vijayan is the younger one," he further said.

Earlier on February 11, Leader Of Opposition in state Assembly Ramesh Chennithala attacked the LDF government over the recruitment row saying that the Pinarayi Vijayan regime has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth.

"Why the CM can't see the feelings of millions of young people who are not getting jobs despite being named in the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list? You can not stop the rising anger of youth against you. I declare my complete solidarity with the protest of the rank holders in Kerala. The protest is against a government that has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth," he said. (ANI)