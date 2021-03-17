Vijayan, Surendran must come clean on secret pact: Cong

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media that this is precisely what the Congress leadership have been speaking about taht has been taking place in Kerala for a while.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) The Congress party on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State BJP president K.Surendran to come clean on the revelation made by a top RSS ideologue that there seems to be a secret deal between the CPI-M in Kerala and the state BJP leadership.

It was on Tuesday that a peeved R. Balasankar, a former editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, while speaking to a Malayalam TV channel said that he has now realised the reason for denying him the Chengannur assembly seat was perhaps due to an alleged secret deal between the state units of the BJP and the CPI-M.

"Chengannur and Aranmula are two constituencies where the BJP is strong and I had started my campaign at Chengannur. I managed to strike a relation with three major social groups. But later when I found that another BJP candidate was named for Chengannur, I realised that there was some alleged secret deal between the BJP and CPI-M, as the candidate was close to the present sitting CPI-M legislator. A similar candidate has also been listed to contest from Aranmula," said Balasankar.

"These allegations are very serious and is being levelled by someone, who is not just an ordinary RSS /BJP person, but one of their top most ideologue. The deal he said is such that the BJP will help the CPI-M at Chengannur and Aranmula constituencies, while the CPI-M will help the BJP at the Konni seat.

"It's now clear that this deal is not limited to a few constituencies, instead it's going to be a state-wide phenomenon. We demand that Vijayan and Surendran should come clean on this secret pact," said Chennithala.

"After entering into this deal, Vijayan is trying to spread canards against us. We are the only party which is taking on the BJP. Just look what happened to the gold smuggling and reverse hawala cases.

"Also none should forget the SNC Lavalin case, which Vijayan is part of and so far that case has been postponed 26 times in the past few years. All this shows that the deal between the BJP and CPI-M in Kerala is really strong," added Chennithala.

Meanwhile Union Minister of State For External Affairs and the sole BJP leader from Kerala in the Union Cabinet -- V.Muraleedharan said Balasankar is no leader of the BJP in Kerala and was not involved in any seat discussion talks and does not have a clue.

"You (media) should not fall for such news. Maybe he (Balasankar) is upset because of not having got a seat to contest. The central leadership of the party decides on the list of candidates," said Muraleedharan.

--IANS

sg/in