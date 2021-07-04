Vijayan thanks Harsh Goenka for extending support to state

Goenka's tweet had come as support for the beleaguered state which was drawing flak from all across owing to the outbursts of the chief of Kitex, the world's second-largest children's apparel maker, Sabu M. Jacob who said that his company was dropping a Rs 3,500 crore project from Kerala and was venturing out to other states. He told media that he had received invitations from several states including neighbouring Tamil Nadu to set up his industry there.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has thanked RPG Group of Companies Chairman Harsh V. Goenka who said that his company was one of the highest employers in the state and had found it to be very much investor-friendly and supportive.

Vijayan, responding to Goenka in a tweet, said that Kerala was one of the most investor-friendly states in the country and that there was no need for concern for any industrialists in the state.

"Thank you @hvgoenka for allaying the apprehensions over Kerala's EoDB. Your honesty is much appreciated. Kerala has been one of the most investor-friendly states in India and will continue to be so. The LDF government ensures that sustainable and innovative industries thrive here," he posted.

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev said that he had sent officials to solve the problems raised by the Kitex group and that it was a "one-off issue".

Rajeev, in a statement, also said that the Kerala government does not conduct surprise and lightning raids on industries.

Kerala has been on the wrong foot after the allegations raised by the Kitex group and the government is on a firefighting exercise to prevent the damage.

Talking to IANS, journalist and former editor of Surya TV, Roy Mathew, said: "Unless the state government takes concrete steps to prove that the state is investor-friendly, there would be more exodus. All said and done, practically things are not rosy at the grassroots, and unless single window clearance is done properly and industries are not targeted, the apprehensions will remain."

