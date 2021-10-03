Vijayan warns police to be extra cautious with people

He was addressing a virtual meeting of police officers across the state, ranging from station house officers to Directors General of Police, from the state police headquarters here.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called upon state police officers to be extra cautious in their actions, while engaging with individuals, and deal properly with poor people.

This is his first broad interaction with the police force after his government retained power, winning the 2021 Assembly elections.

Vijayan had called the meeting after there were several allegations against the force including intimidation of poor people. Police were under criticism for even attacking fisherwomen who were selling fish on the streets.

As the presence of former Director General of Police, Loknath Behra, and Additional Director General of Police, Manoj Abraham at the private museum of the fake antique dealer Monson Mavungal has left the force red-faced, Vijayan noted that the police and its officers were a pride to the state but they should be extra cautious in engaging with individuals as people with shady backgrounds would befriend them for their ulterior motives.

He said during the tough lockdown times, the Kerala Police were highly appreciated and praises were showered on the force due to the selfless service of several policemen and officers. He said that the force must be vigilant about its image and that the people gauge the government by the actions of the force.

