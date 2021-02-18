Vijayan will have to pay for arrogance towards jobless: Chandy

Chandy stated this while interacting with the media after visiting the protest venue where hundreds of youth are on agitating for the past four weeks and also where two youth Congress legislators are on an indefinite fast which entered the fifth day, to extend moral support to the youth.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that the current incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan will have to pay a heavy price for his arrogance towards hapless and jobless youth who are protesting.

"On Wednesday, Vijayan said he is stopping all the proposed regularising of jobs, but added that, it will continue, if his government is voted back to power. These people have been demanding for conciliation talks, but till now that has not taken place, but he says he will continue with the policy if he is voted back to power. This is his real attitude," said Chandy.

"Vijayan should answer why he did this instead of abusing who speak against him. This is a clear cut case of denial of justice. He will have to pay a heavy price for the arrogance being shown to the hapless and jobless youth. He should come out of his shell and engage in conciliation talks," said Chandy.

--IANS

sg/kr