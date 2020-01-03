Vijayan writes to 11 non-BJP Chief Ministers on CAA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to the Chief Ministers of 11 non-BJP ruled states in the country seeking support against the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and wanted these states to do what the Kerala Assembly did on Tuesday by passing a resolution against CAA.

He has written to his counterparts which includes Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejeriwal, Nitish Kumar, Jagan Mohan, Hemant Soren, Uddhav Thackrey , Kamal Nath, Capt Amarinder Singh, V. Narayanaswamy, Ashok Gehlot and Naveen Patnaik.

In his letter, he states that apprehensions have risen among large sections of our society consequent to the CAA. "The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. We are sure our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger. Kerala has decided to address the apprehensions about NRC and that preparation of NPR will lead to NRC by staying all activities relating to NPR in the state," said Vijayan. "In this regard, kind attention is drawn to the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly on December 31, 2019, expressing its concern regarding the impact the CAA will have on our nation's secular credentials. "The resolution requested the central government to repeal the CAA 2019. States, which have the opinion that CAA should be repealed can also consider similar steps so that it will be an eye opener to the proponents of the CAA and the NRC," said Vijayan in his letter to each of the 11 Chief Ministers. sg/vin