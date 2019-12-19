Vijayan writes to Shah, expresses concern over attacks on students

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern over the attacks on the student protesters rallying against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"The media has reported that certain groups have resorted to physical violence against students. These protests are going on across various campuses in the country. Some of the students are from Kerala. I wish to bring to your kind attention the anxiety of the parents, relatives and that of the Kerala government. I request your kind intervention so that urgent steps are taken to prevent the attacks on students," Vijayan said in his letter.

Students from Kerala are present in large numbers in various educational institutions in Delhi, Chennai and other parts of the country, where protests against the CAA have intensified. sg/adr/bg