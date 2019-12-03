Vijayawada: Court sentences man to 20-year imprisonment for raping step-daughter

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A local court on Monday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his step-daughter last year.

The accused Saikam Krishnarao, aged 50 years had molested the minor girl in January 2018 at Ibrahimpatnam town.

Following the incident, the victim's mother complained to Ibrahimpatnam Police Station and the accused was arrested on February 2, 2018.



The case was heard by Special court for POCSO Act cases which found Krishnarao guilty and sentenced him with 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. (ANI)

