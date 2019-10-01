Vijayawada: Photo exhibition marking Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary inaugurated

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's statues around the world was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the CEO of the Culture Centre of Vijaywada and Amaravati, Dr Emani Sivanagi Reddy said, "Mahatma Gandhi was the only Indian who gained this level of popularity worldwide. His sincere commitment and restless efforts during the freedom struggle have inspired everyone.""He had such an influential personality that as many as 34 countries have installed over 100 statues to inspire their generations to come," he added.Photo India and the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati are jointly hosting the exhibition which will remain open to the public until October 3.The exhibition showcases pictures of as many as 80 of Gandhi's statues spread across 34 countries in the world."The exhibition presents you with a chance to witness the statues of the Father of the Nation who has inspired generations all around the globe," said T Srinivas Reddy, General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Photography Academy."Though there are different kinds of such sculptures, the one installed in front of the British Parliament in London stands out the most," he stated.The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti) is celebrated on October 2nd as the International Day of Non-violence. (ANI)