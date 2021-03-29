Vijayawada Police conducts awareness rally against consumption of sanitizers, drugs

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Vijayawada police on Monday conducted an awareness rally against the consumption of sanitisers and drugs.



Vijayawada North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shanu Shaik led the police personnel and volunteers in the rally.

"We are conducting an awareness campaign on sanitisers and we are also conducting anti-ganja and anti-drug campaigns also," said the ACP.

"We have created awareness among students from various colleges," she added.

ACP informed that 27 people convicted in drug cases were handed over to the child care society which works under the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

"We have handed over 27 ganja convicted people to family welfare under child care society which works under the ministry of social justice and empowerment. Out of 27, four are juvenile so we are taking special measures," said ACP. (ANI)

