Vikas Bhal appointed as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Vikas Bahl has been appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for two years from the date in which he assumes charge of his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.



"The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Vikas Bahl, to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," an official notification read.

Vikas Bahi, B.Com (Hons), LLB, was enrolled as an advocate on March 23 1999. He has more than 19 years of practice at Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, arbitration cases, rent and revenue matters with specialisation in civil and rent cases. (ANI)

