Vikas Dubey's kin nabbed for forgery

An ambassador car was recovered from the house of Vikas Dubey's brother Deep Prakash during a police raid following the shootout in Bikru last July.

He was arrested on Monday by the Krishna Nagar Police for forging car papers. Dixit is a resident of Achalganj in Unnao.

Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) Krishna Gopal Dixit, brother-in-law of Vikas Dubey, the notorious gangster of Bikru massacre, has been arrested in Lucknow, police said.

On July 4, a day after the Bikru massacre in which eight police personnel were killed, a government ambassador car was found in Vikas Dubey's brother's house in Lucknow.

During investigation, it was found that the car was registered using fraudulent papers after which a case was filed.

This car is registered in the name of Special Secretary of State Property and was apparently purchased in an auction but the ownership had not been transferred.

Investigating officer Ram Prakash Sharma said that fake documents of the car were prepared by Krishna Gopal Dixit.

A fortnight ago, the Special Task Force (STF) had arrested seven persons accused of helping gangster Vikas Dubey in getting away from the scene of crime.

Several weapons and cash, including a semi-automatic rifle, have been recovered from them. STF also seized mobile phones of Vikas Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, another accused.

Gangster Vikas Dubey and his men had ambushed and opened fire on the police team that went to arrest them on July 3 in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police circle.

Eight policemen, including Circle Officer were killed in the shootout.

A week later, Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. On July 10, the police shot him dead when he tried to flee while being brought to Kanpur.

Five of the accused in the Bikru massacre were also killed is separate encounters and 36 accused are in jail in this case.

