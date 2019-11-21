Vikas Swarup takes charge as Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup assumed charge as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs here on Thursday.

"A new chapter begins. Landed in New Delhi and assumed charge of my new position as Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs)," Swarup took to Twitter after assuming the charge.



Swarup was appointed the MEA post in July this year.

Swarup, a 1986-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who previously served as India's High Commissioner in Canada, replaced senior diplomat Sanjiv Arora.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vikas Swarup IFS (1986), High Commissioner in Ottawa as secretary (CPV&OIA) in the Ministry of External with effect 01, 08 2010," the ministry had said an official statement. (ANI)

