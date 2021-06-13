Village makes it mandatory for newlyweds to plant tree

Kaushambhi (UP), June 13 (IANS) In a new initiative for eco-conservation, the residents of a village in Kaushambhi district have made it mandatory for every newly wedded couple to plant a tree.

The residents of Amni Lokipur village of Mooratganj development block have resolved that every newly married couple of the village would be allowed to enter their house only after planting the sapling of a fruit bearing tree and pledging to nurture it as their 'first child'.