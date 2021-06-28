Village revenue officer arrested for demanding, accepting bribe of Rs 3,000 in Telangana

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): A village revenue officer (VRO) on Monday evening was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau net for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.



An official statement by the Anti-Corruption Bureau informed, "On Monday, at about 10:16 hours, Edaraboina lylaiah working as Village Revenue Officer (VRO) at Medapalli of Tahsildar office in Nallabelli Mandal in Warangal Rural district was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau in front of the house of the complainant Devaraju Ekambaram, when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant for having processed the file of complainant pertaining to sanction of financial assistance under government scheme Kalyana Laxmi. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession at his instance.

Earlier, in the month of February 2021, the VRO, to allegedly start the processing of the above-mentioned file demanded the complainant to give a bribe of Rs 5,000. However, on the request of the complainant, he reduced the same to Rs.3,000.

The village revenue officer is being arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation. (ANI)

