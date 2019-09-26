Villagers claim PMAY houses in UP given to dead & NRIs

Amar Singh, a local resident, said: "My father Kamlesh Kumar, died on September 14 in 2015. I was informed that his name has appeared in the Pradhan Mantri Awas list in 2017. In 2018 the money was allotted for it, but we did not receive the money. We are eight siblings and we are forced to live in a dilapidated house even after a house has been allotted under the scheme to my father on the paper."

Ram Rawat, another villager, said: "Around 51 houses were allotted in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna list in 2017-18 in our village and out of these, 18 houses have been built. But the money which was withdrawn from the banks did not come to us. Who is receiving the money, we do not know. The village head and secretary all are involved in this mismanagement."

He said that a house has been allotted to one Danish Ali, who lives in Dubai. The money has been withdrawn from the bank but the name of the recipient is not available on the internet. He further said that he had given a complaint against Kalirai Sahab, the village head, and his sons to the District Magistrate, Block Development Officer and other concerned officials but no action has been taken so far. Ram Khilavan Gautam, of the same village, also claimed that he has not got the house and is facing a lot of difficulties in availing the benefit. "My name is on the list. But neither do I have a house under the scheme nor a toilet. If I go and complain, the police beats me. Nobody in my family has received the house and we are living in poor conditions," he said. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said that the names are allotted based on the population survey done by the government. "We do receive such complaints for which we have a management authority that does the investigation. Moreover, the action is initiated against the person in charge for any mismanagement. Sometimes, the action leads to an FIR in case of grave offences," he said. Singh further promised to investigate the complaints and resolve the issue after inquiry. The PMAY is aimed at providing houses to those who are from economically weaker sections of the society and is one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government.