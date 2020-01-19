Villagers in Athar form human chain on boats in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The residents of Athar village here on Sunday made a human chain formation on boats in the Gandak river, in Bochaha tehsil of Muzaffarpur.

This comes after Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had organised a human chain event in solidarity with efforts to combat climate change and social evils.



Kumar, along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi and other ministers had gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the human chain event today.

The human chain is being formed under the 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' programme, which is a flagship programme launched by Nitish Kumar to fight climate change, among other objectives.

The Bihar government had earlier claimed that the human chain on January 19 will be the longest one ever attempted.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. (ANI)

