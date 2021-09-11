Vimeo, Dolby to bring premier quality video experience for Apple users

The company said that millions of Apple device users can now use Vimeo to unlock the same professional-quality video technology embraced by the world's top storytellers.

San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Video software solution Vimeo has announced a first-to-market launch with Dolby, to enable hosting, sharing and playback of videos created in Dolby Vision on Apple devices.

"Vimeo's mission is to enable professional-quality video for all, and today we are delivering that power in Dolby Vision to hundreds of millions of Apple users globally," Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo, said in a statement.

With Vimeo, videos recorded with an Apple device in Dolby Vision can now be shared and viewed in the exact picture quality as intended by the creator.

Videos created in Dolby Vision deliver a rich and vivid picture filled with incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail.

The users can now natively upload Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 models or edited in iMovie or Final Cut Pro.

Vimeo will automatically detect and playback videos in Dolby Vision on all compatible Apple devices, including iPhone 8 and later, 2nd generation iPad Pro and later on iOS 14, Apple TV 4K on tvOS 14 connected to a Dolby Vision TV and Mac on macOS Big Sur or later.

