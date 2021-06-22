Vindictive action against rules: TMC targets Centre on 'penalty proceedings' against Alapan Bandopadhyay

TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged that the Central government is acting vindictively against the rules in the matter of Bandyopadhyay, stating that he is a retired official and not duty-bound to the Centre."It is a vindictive act against the rules. Alapan Bandyopadhyay is a retired official and is not bound by the rules and regulations of the Government of India. They are trying to pressurise him by pointing out that he tends to lose his pension and gratuity. It is a mean step to take," Roy told ANI.The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday informed Bandyopadhyay that the Central government proposes to hold major penalty proceedings against him under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.DoPT also asked the former West Bengal chief secretary to submit a written statement in his defence and state if he desires to be heard in person within 30 days. And, in case of no reply from him, inquiry authority may hold an inquiry against him ex parte.Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's newly appointed Chief Advisor, Alapan Bandyopadhyay had been issued a show-cause notice by the Central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 asking him to write within three days."Bandyopadhyay had to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and follow up. But when the Prime Minister arrived at the briefing he was not present. And after being contacted by the Prime Minister's entourage he came to the meeting room and left without attending the review meeting," official sources had told ANI.Another show-cause notice was served to Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the DoPT as directed by the central government.The development took place after Banerjee had, along with the then state chief secretary, skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on May 28 aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given a three months extension.The central government had on May 28 issued an order to recall Bandyopadhyay, and said the placement of his services with the government had been approved. The state government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and he was directed to report to North Block by May 31.Banerjee had on May 29 urged Prime Minister Modi to withdraw the Central government's order to recall Bandyopadhyay. Later on May 31, she said Bandyopadhyay retired from service and would not join in Delhi and had been made Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister. (ANI)