Violation of Covid rules to be held responsible for 3rd wave: IANS C Voter Tracker

According to the tracker, only 34 per cent will hold the government responsible for the third wave. The sample size of the tracker is 1815 and the data is weighted to known census profile.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) If there is a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, 57 per cent respondents said they will hold violation of the corona rules by the general public responsible for it, as per the IANS C Voter Tracker.

However, there is angst over vaccination availability as 47 per cent said vaccine doses are not easily available yet and there is a long waiting period. A lesser number of 42 per cent said vaccine doses are easily available now.

People also find the government reacted late to the oxygen crisis. Fifty-one per cent respondents said the government decision to set up medical oxygen facilities in every district was late, while 38 per cent said the decision was taken at the right time.

On the Uttar Pradesh elections, the tracker finds very tepid response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's call to fight elections on 100 seats in the state next year.

Fifty-two per cent of respondents said that Owaisi's party will even fail to open its account in Uttar Pradesh like West Bengal, while 28 per cent said he will repeat the performance of Bihar and Maharashtra.

As the Uttar Pradesh government faces allegations of resorting to violence and misusing government machinery in the Zila Panchayat and Block Pramukh elections, 45 per cent respondents said ruling parties in different states do not resort to violence or misuse machinery.

As the US mission in Afghanistan draws to close, 43 per cent said the situation in the South Asian nation has improved during America's military mission in the last 20 years, while 31 per cent said can't say.

On the US ending its military mission in Afghanistan, 35 per cent said it is not right decision at this juncture, while 34 per cent supported the decision.

