Violence, bogus voting reported in Bihar panchayat polls' second phase

The incident was reported at booth number 48 of Rupaulia panchayat under Fenhara block in the district, where the ASI, along with a team of security personnel, was deployed.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police was brutally assaulted by supporters of a candidate in East Champaran district.

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS) Violence and bogus voting were reported in several places in Bihar during the second phase of Panchayat election on Wednesday.

As per the statement of injured ASI, the voting was underway peacefully when at around 1 p.m. supporters of mukhiya candidate Sheetal Pandey came to the booth and indulged in bogus voting. When he tried to stop them, he was brutally assaulted, and even his uniform was torn. Other security personnel were also targetted.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, we reached there with additional police force and arrested one person. The efforts are on to nab other accused involved in the crime," Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Navin Chandra Jha, said.

Another incident of violence was reported in Chanpatia block in West Champaran district where two groups clashed.

The incident occurred at booth number 146 of Ghogha village after supporters of two candidates accused each other of bogus voting, and the dispute turned violent. A number of others voters also received injuries.

The violence led the voting being disrupted for over two hours. The situation was normalised after the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot.

A candidate for the district council was arrested in Nawada.

The second phase of the Panchayat election spanned 48 blocks of 34 districts with 71,467 candidates, including 40,169 women, in the fray for 23,161 posts under six categories. The State Election Commission is using EVMs for the posts of panchayat member, mukhiya, panchayat committee member and district council member, while voting for panch and sarpanch is underway through the ballot box.

