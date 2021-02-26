Violence has defined the tenure of Mamata Banerjee: Smriti Irani

By Joymala Bagchi



Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Friday said that violence has defined the tenure of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Irani, during her visit to the poll-bound state, said, "Violence has defined the tenure of Mamata Banerjee. Democratic voices across Bengal have decided that they will make sure that TMC this time loses the assembly elections."

She further stated, "We are grateful that the people of Bengal are coming out in large numbers to support us either in the Yatras or programs that are being conducted by our senior leadership. This indicates that this time in West Bengal the lotus will bloom."

Violence was reported in Kolkata on February 24 when a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party when BJP's Parivartan Yatra reached Amherst Street.

"Mamata Banerjee has nothing to say about development. The BJP has taken an oath to lead West Bengal towards development," Irani remarked.

Irani started her roadshow from police para, Dhalai Bridge, Pachpota, in South 24 Parganas on a campaign vehicle. However, after a short while, she got down and rode a scooter.

The fight to power is getting intense in Bengal especially between TMC, BJP and Left-Congress alliance with each party trying to reach the masses, highlighting each other's failures and projecting an assurance.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current govt in the state is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

