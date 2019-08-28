'Violence in Kashmir instigated by Pakistan'

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi weighs in on Jammu and Kashmir. He tweets to say, "There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.

"I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is Indias internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it."

Shashi Tharoor reacts to Rahul's tweet, "Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand." Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reached out to the people of north Kashmir on Tuesday with an aim to instill a sense of security and promote well-being among the public. In a series of interactions, the Army commander, accompanied by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander met people at Vilgam (Kupwara district), Rampur and Boniyar (Barmulla district), a defence spokesperson said. During the interaction, he informed the local people about the present situation, security measures put in place for the safety and security of people, and initiatives being taken by the government and also by the Army to improve the situation, he said. The Army commander also answered queries raised by people and members of civil administration, schoolteachers and children also participated in the interaction, the spokesperson said.