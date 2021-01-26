Violent protesters endangered lives, legal action to follow: Delhi Police

The lives of policemen who were on duty were also endangered.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said legal action would be taken against violent protesters who not only violated mutually agreed guidelines with the police but also went on a rampage and damaged property on Delhi streets amid the farmers' protests.

The Delhi Police in a statement also said that the cops acted in the professional manner and in accordance with the guidelines agreed upon but the protesting farmers took out the tractor rally before the designated time which led to a law and order situation in the capital.

"Legal action according to law would be taken against those who damaged public property and injured the Delhi police personnel. Some even tried to run their tractors over the policemen," said Alok Kumar, Joint CP Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has also appealed to the protesters to stop the violence and return to the designated routes as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also issued video footage to counter the claim of some of the protesters that a farmer was allegedly shot by police at ITO. The police through the video claimed that the speeding tractor overturned at DDU Marg near ITO which led to fatal injuries to the deceased.

Protesting farmers on Tuesday swarmed the Red Fort during a 'tractor rally' on Republic Day amid police attempts to block them from proceeding towards central Delhi, as they barged into the 17th century monument, climbed up the ramparts and waved farmer union flags and banners and even hoisted a pennant.

Clashes between police and protesting farmers were witnessed at the ITO as a section of farmers tried to break through the security arrangements made by Delhi Police in the city's heart. Meanwhile, additional paramilitary forces were later deployed in the capital.

--IANS

