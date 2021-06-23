VIP chief Sahani meets Upendra Kushawaha

Both the leaders posted a photograph of the meeting on social media but did not reveal any details.

Patna, June 23 (IANS) While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a health visit to Delhi, state minister and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahani met JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday.

Kushwaha, who is the President of the JD-U parliamentary board, was not pleased with some of party leaders, especially national President R.C.P. Singh. Also, the JD-U had a high level virtual meeting on Sunday where state President Umesh Kushwaha and other senior leaders of the party participated but Upendra Kushwaha was not invited to it.

On the other hand, Sahani had also met Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi a few days ago.

Since then, there was speculation that something was cooking in the smaller NDA constituents.

Sahani, however, clarified that there was no political meeting either with Manjhi then or with Upendra Kushwaha now.

"We expect that friends of NDA would not reach any conclusion and avoid making political statements about these two meetings. We have discussed social issues with Manjhi and Kushwaha. We are united and will work in the direction of providing 19 lakh jobs to our unemployed youths," he said.

Sources say that that R.C.P. Singh used to ignore Upendra Kushwaha in the party, and also avoided discussing party policies with him.

Sahani is also not pleased with Nitish Kumar. He was wanting another ministerial berth and an MLC seat during the second cabinet expansion earlier this year but neither Nitish Kumar nor the BJP entertained him.

