VIP movement in hospitals shouldn't affect COVID patients' treatment: Anil Vij to Chief Medical Officers

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday instructed all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state to ensure the treatment of COVID-19 patients should not be affected by the VIP movement in the hospitals.



"All CMO should ensure that treatment and admissions of corona patients are not affected during VIP movements in the hospitals," Vij tweeted.

"Our first priority is the patients and their treatment," his tweet further read.

Earlier, Vij had ordered to provide every district with 20 vehicles of Dial 112, which will function as ambulances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have ordered to provide 20 vehicles of Dial 112 to every district, they can work as an ambulance. We have a lot of vehicles of Dial 112. We also have the facility of stretchers," said Vij.

According to official data, there are 88,860 active cases of COVID-19 in Hayana while the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have mounted to 3,67,317. (ANI)