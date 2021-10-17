VIP to make electoral debut in UP with Nishad rallies

VIP plans to organise public meetings in the state's eastern districts, which have a sizeable population of the Nishad community, up to October 31.

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bihar will make its electoral debut in Uttar Pradesh by holding 'Nishad Chetna' rallies in the state.

According to VIP President and Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni, Nishads should not be a seeker but a partner in governance and must 'wield power'.

The VIP, according to sources, plans to counter the Nishad Party which has entered into an alliance with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The two parties, both banking on Nishad votes, have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks.

The Nishad Party, led by Sanjay Nishad, which is supporting the BJP government in the state, is already in the fray and fighting for reservation for the community.

Sahni said in an obvious reference to the Nishad Party, that "some selfish Nishad leaders are working for the benefit of their families".

The demands raised by the party include reservation for Nishads, Kewats, Binds, Kashyaps and other communities who live and thrive along river banks.

"If they can get reservation in West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi, why not in Uttar Pradesh?" Sahni asked.

"Out of 403 seats, 169 have sizeable population of Nishad, Kewat, Bind and Kashyaps," said the VIP President.

The party will be testing waters for the first time in state in the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections.

In Bihar, VIP is a part of the government and has four MLAs.

--IANS

amita/ksk/