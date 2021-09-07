Viral fever rages in Bihar among kids

The doctors at these hospitals fear that the viral fever could be the new variant of the coronavirus. However, it is not confirmed yet by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) The children in Bihar are reeling under the grip of a viral fever with most Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) wards in all major hospitals filling up quickly.

The situation reached to such a stage that beds of children ward in prominent hospitals like PMCH, NMCH, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna AIIMS, SKMCH Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur medical college and hospital are 80 per cent full.

As per the reports, three children have died in Saran's Sirsa Khemkaran Tarpur village under Amnaur block in the last four days. Sources have said that around 70 children in the village have viral fever and breathing trouble. A medical team is camping in the village.

One child was also died in Gopalganj district. Doctors believe he showed symptoms of Encephalitis (Chamki) fever. The health department has cancelled the leave of all the medical staff. The state government is on high alert.

The Bhagalpur Medical College and Hospital has 70 beds in PICU ward and 50 of them are occupied. In NMCH, 136 beds are in PICU ward and 85 of them are occupied. The patients of Sitamarhi, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran and East Champaran were admitted in large numbers.

--IANS

ajk/in