Viral video featuring disenchanted TDP supporter makes damaging claims

Believed to have been shot in a Tirupati hotel where Atchannaidu was having food recently, Rao in the video alleged that he was being ignored by TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh.

Tirupati, April 14 (IANS) A video which has gone viral featuring Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Akula Venkateshwara Rao with many damaging claims has been circulating for a day.

As Rao was heard narrating his problems, Atchannaidu said that he would become free after the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll, and claimed that the 'TDP is in dire straits'.

Rao said that 'the TDP is staring at a bleak future'.

According to Rao, several people in the party were not answering his phone calls, including Rajagopal. He said that his calls were not being answered even after serving the party for 30 years.

Rao complained that somebody from the TDP allegedly suggested that his 'entire family commit suicide'.

Rao alleged that when he was taken to the party office by one Ramu recently to meet Lokesh in Vijayawada, the TDP National General Secretary ignored him and just told him to sit there.

He recalled that earlier Lokesh used to call him 'brother' but now everything has changed. Rao said that there were times when Lokesh visited his house on a bicycle.

The disenchanted TDP supporter complained that when his family lost everything, nobody from the party came forward to support him.

Rao alleged that if one K.L. Narayana does not help him, he knows what to do and referred to some property worth Rs 1,200 crore.

He claimed that he met one bigshot three times at NTR Gardens who assured him of helping but Lokesh was looking at him like a thief.

Reacting to his complaints, Atchannaidu claimed that if people were good, why would the party face these grim conditions now.

--IANS

sth/rs/bg