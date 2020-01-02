Viral video is morphed; it's conspiracy to malign my image: Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said here on Wednesday that the viral video on the social media having his picture and a woman's voice in the background is "morphed" and is part of "conspiracy" by the criminal elements to malign his personal image.

He said that in the last one year, he has taken strict action against the organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district, and they are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score."I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image," said Vaibhav Krishna."In the last year, I have taken strict action against the organised crime, against those who are involved in illegal activities and extortion. It seems that some of them have hatched a conspiracy," he added.He said that the video went viral on WhatsApp and "voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video"."A case has been registered at Sector 20 Police Station and a request has been made to transfer it out of District to Meerut for a fair investigation," he added (ANI)