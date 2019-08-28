Viral video of top IPS officer touching Mamata's feet

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has claimed the man in the video is Bengal's west zone Police IG Rajeev Mishra to whom Mamata is seen feeding cake.

The video is a few days old when the Chief Minister was touring the coastal town of Digha. TMC MP Shishir Adhikari can also be spotted in the now viral video.

The official touched her feet while in police uniform.

Senior BJP leader and the party's Bengal in-charge Vijayvargiya slammed the act saying, "What kind of system and democracy is this?"

Another BJP leader Arjun Singh, who had jumped ship from TMC, too tweeted the video that was re-tweeted by the Bengal unit of the BJP. It is unclear whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officer but politics has clearly peaked over this incident in a state where almost anything has the potential to create a political spat between the ruling TMC and the BJP.