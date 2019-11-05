Visakhapatnam: 2 arrested with 725 kg cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Nov 05, 2019 18:07 hrs

Visual of lorry from which cannabis was recovered in Visakhapatman on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Two people on Tuesday were arrested after 725 kilogram of cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh were seized from them in Narsipatnam town in Visakhapatnam district.
"This morning, we have jointly conducted search for Ganja based on a tip-off. We spotted a lorry bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh in suspicious conditions at Degree college. We searched the lorry and found almost 725 KG cannabis packed in 29 bags beneath bananas," the police said.


Two arrested accused were identified as Aslam and Ikram who hail from Uttar Pradesh.
The police have seized two mobile phones from the accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

