Visakhapatnam: 3 Naxals surrender before police

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three Naxals surrendered before the police here on Wednesday.

The Naxals surrendered before Rajkamal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Paderu.

This comes after an exchange of fire between security personnel and Naxals near Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on August 20.



Earlier, on August 17, three CPI (Maoists) Naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before the Superintendent of Police in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

